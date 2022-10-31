Not Available

(Long Synopsis) "In this sexy, urban psychological-thriller, handsome Andrew Walters (Johan Earl) leads A Perfect Life, with a high-powered career as a corporate executive and his adoring, beautiful, blonde wife, Helen (Heidi Houghting), by his side. But Andrew lives a parallel existence that Helen knows nothing about and not since Fatal Attraction has an extra-marital affair gone so terribly wrong. When Rachel (Amelia Kaldor) decides she’s no longer happy as the other woman and that their relationship has no future, she plots a deadly, heart-stopping “game” of truth-or-dare in which she makes all the rules. Also starring Joe Estevez and Belinda Gosbee."