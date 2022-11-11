A Performance by Jack Smith

Not Available

In October 1984, peformance artist/filmmaker extraordinaire, Jack Smith was coaxed out of his New York apartment for a five night run of performances held at the Funnel Experimental Film Theatre in Toronto, Canada. The performance, entitled: “Brassieres of Uranus” consisted of a number of local artists on stage creating brassieres out of plastic flowerpots. The event culminated on Halloween with the finale “Dance of the Sacred Foundation Application” performed to the music of the Seven Veils. This footage is one of the few remaining film documents of this memorable event.