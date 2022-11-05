A Perilous Proceeding

Not Available

At a building being constructed at Broadway and 13th Street in Manhattan, a boom or crane from which a platform is suspended on a cable first pulls the platform up, then swings it out from the top floor where it's been resting, and then gradually lowers it seven-plus stories to the ground below. On it at least 11 men stand or hold on to the cable. All wear dark coveralls and hats. They wave toward the camera. At the ground and on the lower floors, other workers are busy. This picture was taken by means of a special apparatus which enabled the camera to follow the men as they were lowered to the ground.