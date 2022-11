Not Available

In one of the most exhaustive, scripture based, presentations on the Atonement, respected gospel scholar W. Cleon Skousen opens our understanding of the breadth of the Jesus’ sacrifice and how we can use the Atonement in our lives. This speech, originally recorded on December 18, 1980, was at the invitation of Mission President Orville Matheny to over 200 missionaries at an all-mission conference of the Dallas, Texas mission.