A Peste da Janice

The history of Virginia and Janice. Two 8 year olds starting a new school year. Janice, the daughter of the school cleaning lady, is a victim of the prejudice of all girl, excpet Virginia, with who she begins to sketch out a relationship. Virginia manages, for example, to reconcile the relationship with the class and the secret friendship with Janice. But when you get caught up in the gang's cruel jokes with Janice, you have to take sides: you must make it clear, after all, where you stand.