Not Available

An intellectual portrait of the late professor Yeshayahu Leibowitz: an outspoken and often controversial critic of Israeli politics. He coined the term ‘Judeo-Nazi’ during the 1982 Lebanon War to describe Israel’s military mentality. The film covers Leibowitz’s opinions and views on history, Judaism, ethics, religion, and politics. Authors Amos Oz, A.B. Yehoshua, and journalist B. Michael are among the film’s participants.