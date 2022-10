Not Available

This story begins in a small town in Euskal Herria known worldwide for its cheese. The inhabitants of this town put aside the differences created by the recent armed conflict in Europe to carry out a mission: to choose what to be in the world. This adventure will take them to witness the historic events of two nations that will be news in Europe: Scotland and Euskal Herria. A great story written in small print. A documentary of the new era that makes us look to the future