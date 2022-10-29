A Pink Floyd Miscellany 1967-2005

Not Available

This one-hour compilation, beginning with the Arnold Layne promo from 1967 and culminating with the reunited band's performance at Live 8 in 2005, of rarely screened Pink Floyd videos and performances was produced in 2011, as part of the "Why Pink Floyd?" reissue campaign. It included some fantastic upgrades compared to what was circulating until then, such as the Point Me At The Sky 1968 promo video, Ian Emes' animation film for One Of These Days, and restored footage from the 1970 KQED TV show. Also including a newly-restored Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2) and performances of Grantchester Meadows, Cymbeline and others.