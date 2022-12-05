A Pipe and a Bear

Not Available

There was the morning in the forest, which means that it's time to get up, do exercises and wash. The most healthy resident of the forest is a Bear. He makes exercises every morning, and fresh forest air fills him with mighty health. Once walking in the woods, he discovers someone's smoking pipe, which was still smoking. Gently creeping up to the tube, he grabs it and runs off into the thicket of the forest. The next day our Bear no longer exercises, he lies under his tree and smokes. So it goes all summer and autumn comes.