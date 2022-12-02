A pirataria intelectual é um roubo?

Not Available

Nintendo and piracy have a long history - the company has been famous for years for processing emulators and roms sites, going after programmers who make fan games, trying to take peripherals off the market for their consoles ... But is the relationship that Nintendo has with its intellectual property in relation to piracy is justified? And is the problem just Nintendo? Let's take a look at the history of intellectual property and try to bare what is behind the patent policies, the piracy lawsuits and the speeches that try to convince people that piracy is theft. In this video, we will start from the example of Nintendo to look at the games industry in general, and the games industry to look at the software industry, and the software industry to try to understand why intellectual property was invented, all of that. to offer a thesis: that piracy is not theft. Theft, even, is intellectual property.