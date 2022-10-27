Not Available

A Pistol for Django

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Cortez brothers rob a bank and flee beyond the Mexican border. On their trail are various people, each for a different reason: Sheriff Fulton is sent by the robbed bank to recuperate the money; Django, a head-hunter, is after them for the reward money; Pickwick is after a saddle stolen from him by the Cortez brothers; Pedro and Dolores, saloon owners, also would like to have the loot.

Cast

Esmeralda BarrosPilar
Gengher GattiFulton
Angela PortaluriDonna Dolores
Jeff CameronDjango

View Full Cast >

Images