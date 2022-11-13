Not Available

A Place in the City: Three Stories About AIDS at Home

    The documentary "A Place in the City" follows three activists to examine how HIV/AIDS plays out in the everyday lives of New Yorkers today and how community groups work to remake home as a space of caretaking, housing, and family. The film was originally featured in the Museum of the City of New York's 2017 exhibition, AIDS at Home: Art and Everyday Activism, which explored how artists and activists navigated the political stakes of domestic life in the face of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, from the early 1980s to the present.

