"A Place in the Land" is the story of George Perkins Marsh, Frederick Billings and Laurance S. Rockefeller, three seminal figures in the history of the conservation movement in America. Though they were born generations apart and lived very different lives, the three were connected by a common vision and a common place. Marsh, Billings and Rockefeller occupied the same home and surrounding land in Woodstock, Vermont-a place that instilled in each of them a determination to preserve America's natural resources and to teach their fellow man to live in harmony with nature. Today, their legacy and the land in Woodstock that inspired them are preserved at the Billings Farm & Museum, a museum of Vermont's rural past and a working dairy farm, and the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park-the first National Park in America dedicated to teaching the concept of land stewardship.