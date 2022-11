Not Available

A Place Like This is a biographical short film about a man, his garden and the experiences that define us. On the 20th of February 1945, RAAF pilot Alex Jenkins and his Lancaster bomber crew of six set out on a night raid over the German city of Dortmund. 67 years later and framed by the garden paradise that he has created, Alex recalls the events of that fateful night and shares a truly extraordinary story of luck and survival.