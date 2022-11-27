A Place Under the Sun

Not Available

Tetouan's Algeria Street is the vibrant heart of the city, where itinerant street vendors sell all manner of contraband goods. Suddenly one day, there is big news: the traders will no longer be allowed to sell their wares on the roadsides. There is a new, model souq under construction - but not all everyone will be able to have access to a stall to conduct their business. For Mohamed, Abdel Slam, and the many others who have grown up on Algeria Street, it is as though time is suddenly suspended. Some expect the worst; others form an association and organise protests.