Noah, an investigative reporter, finds himself in love with Yin, a friend for many years. Noah arranges a dinner where he will finally declare this secret love to her, but Yin is called away on business. The following day Noah wakes up determined to speak with her. As he tries to connect with Yin, he discovers that she is nowhere to be found. As Noah attempts to unfold the mystery of her disappearance, the history of even her existence is questioned.