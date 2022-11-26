A Plain Song

Not Available

Edith is a salesgirl in a department store who envys her store-mates, as she views them passing by with their sweethearts, lighthearted and happy. Therefore she feels highly flattered and pleased at the attentions of a traveling repertoire manager who enters the store advertising his show, and presents Edith with two complimentary tickets for that evening's performance. The next day the manager appears again and invites her to take a stroll with him. This is the first attention the poor girl has ever experienced, and when the manager tries to persuade her to go away with him it is a supreme struggle with inclination that prevents her leaving her old folks.