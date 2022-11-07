Not Available

The story of a masterpiece created by four hands. It is the story of the friendship that made it possible. It is the story of a message of peace that went around the world. It is the story of a poem that became music. The Manger (1960 - 2010) is Catalan composer and cellist Pau Casals' most extraordinary composition and this documentary narrates the unpublished story of this musical piece that was, in its origin, a poem written by the Catalan poet, Joan Alavedra and the sad story of those who had to emigrate from their homeland after the Spanish civil war. Cambridge Film Festival: http://www.cambridgefilmfestival.org.uk/films/2014/a-poem-in-exile