A Ponte de Bambu

A puzzle to Western eyes, China is a giant that imposes itself through the barriers of language, traditions and history. With testimonies and images of historical and sentimental value, journalist Jayme Martins and his family lead us to a comprehension of China through the unprecedented narrative of his experience in that country: Communism, Mao’s Cultural Revolution, the Celestial Peace Square Massacre, the reforms that culminated with the country becoming a superpower. Director Marcelo Machado dives into these memories and visits the country with which he possesses an affective liaison.