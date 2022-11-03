Not Available

A Pool Without Water

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wakamatsu Production

The man has a monotonous job punching tickets for the Japanese railway. One night, while walking home, he saves Jun from getting raped by two hoodlums. A few days later, he sneaks into her house but gets discovered. Later, as he's watches his son subdue an insect with a chemical, the man gets an idea to subdue women while they're sleeping so he won't be discovered sneaking into their home. His new hobby spirals out of control as his confidence grows.

Cast

MieJun
Reiko NakamuraNerika
Yumiko FujitaSumie
Kenji SawadaYakuza
Rikiya YasuokaYakuza henchman
Fujio TokitaDetective

