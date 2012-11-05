A Porn Star Is Born

2012

(Long Synopsis) "In this true story, beautiful Aliana Love (as herself) – like so many other young hopefuls – moves to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a star … But quickly realizes that, in Hollywood, you are either on the plate or in front of it. Financial woes force a reluctant but desperate Aliana into the seedy world of adult films and porn king John Goldman (Peter Greene) is only too happy to exploit her looks and innocence … turning her into the biggest, X-rated contract star in years. Matters become even more bleak when Aliana begins a torrid love affair with the one of the genre’s other biggest stars, Tom Powers (porn star Mark Davis), who is addicted to drugs and begins to spiral out of control. As Aliana fights to save the man she loves, she also renews a relentless pursuit to achieve true stardom."