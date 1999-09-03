1999

A Pornographic Affair

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 3rd, 1999

Studio

ARP Sélection

They recount their impressions to the Interviewer. They met through a magazine ad, She and He. They corresponded through the Internet. He responded to her ad seeking someone to fulfil her fantasy for "a pornographic affair". This is their first meeting in a Paris café. He's a little reticent. She wants to know whether or not he's hairy. (He is; he's Spanish.) They retire to a nearby hotel room. The door of the room closes. Unseen, the affair is consummated... They continue to see one another regularly each week. They find they get along well together. Soon she suggests that they try normal sex the next time...

Cast

Nathalie BayeHer
Sergi LópezHim
Jacques VialaInterviewer (voice)
Paul PavelJoseph Lignaux
Sylvie Van den ElsenMadame Lignaux
Pierre GerranioHotel receptionist

View Full Cast >

Images