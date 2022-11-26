A Portrait of Mr Pink

Not Available

Seventy-three-year-old Mr. Pink is a retired refuse collector who came to Britain from Jamaica in the fifties. He lives alone in a ramshackle, but extraordinary house in a South East London suburb. Inspired by a mixture of dreams, memories of his childhood and his religion, he adorned his Victorian mansion with his own unique designs. Inside and out, the house is decorated with the intense colors of the Caribbean, combined with other influences such as the stained glass windows in churches. His colorful garden contributes to the over all visual effect. Mr. Pink's urge for self-expression includes recording his own music and songs and making spectacular hats of leaves and flowers which he wears with cheerful aplomb. An observer of life and a deeply spiritual man, he shares his wisdom with us.