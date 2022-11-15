A Possuída dos Mil Demônios

Not Available

"The possessed is a very poor woman, ravaged by delusions and ghosts, until, driven by mysterious voices, she suddenly becomes another person, young, beautiful, insinuating. Her exploits make her the subject of a police chronicle. She seduces teenagers, attacks men, she becomes an insatiable wolf who arouses the wrath of the whole community against her. Revenge is not slow and a group intends to stone her. But she manages to lure her pursuers to a strange place where she faces them in struggle. unequal and wins ". (Extracted from Guide to Movies, 55)