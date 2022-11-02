A Prairie Home Companion 30th Broadcast Season Celebration

Not Available

After 30 years of live radio broadcasts of "A Prairie Home Companion," the popular show comes to DVD for the first time, offering a rare inside look at one of radio´s most beloved shows. Taped before live audiences at the Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, MN , the DVD features the 30th anniversary broadcast with Keillor and cast performing their singular blend of folk, blues and gospel songs and topical comedy sketches. The broadcast includes appearances by special guests BR549, Philip Brunelle, Jearlyn Steele and Inga Swearingen, in addition to cast regulars Sue Scott, Tom Keith, Fred Newman and Tim Russell, and music by The Guy´s All-Star Shoe Band.