'A Prayer for Hetman Mazepa' unfolds during an interesting era in the history of Eastern Europe when Russia, under Peter the Great, and Sweden, under King Charles XII, struggled for power; the Ukraine was the pawn in the middle. In 1709, Ivan Mazepa, Hetman of Ukraine, which was part of the Russian Empire, signed a pact with the Swedish king promising to support Sweden in its war against Russia provided that the Ukraine was given its independence.
|Bogdan Stupka
|Hetman Mazepa
|Lyudmila Yefymenko
|Liubov Kochubei
|Nikita Dzhigurda
|King Charles XII
|Vyacheslav Dovzhenko
|Tsar Peter I
|Victor Demertash
|Judge General Kochubei
|Serhiy Romaniuk
|Cossack Leleka
