Not Available

A Prayer for Hetman Mazepa

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dovzhenko Film Studios

'A Prayer for Hetman Mazepa' unfolds during an interesting era in the history of Eastern Europe when Russia, under Peter the Great, and Sweden, under King Charles XII, struggled for power; the Ukraine was the pawn in the middle. In 1709, Ivan Mazepa, Hetman of Ukraine, which was part of the Russian Empire, signed a pact with the Swedish king promising to support Sweden in its war against Russia provided that the Ukraine was given its independence.

Cast

Bogdan StupkaHetman Mazepa
Lyudmila YefymenkoLiubov Kochubei
Nikita DzhigurdaKing Charles XII
Vyacheslav DovzhenkoTsar Peter I
Victor DemertashJudge General Kochubei
Serhiy RomaniukCossack Leleka

View Full Cast >

Images