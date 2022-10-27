Not Available

A Prayer for Rain

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Percept Picture Company

Thirty years on from the 1984 Union Carbide plant malfunction, the consequences of which are tragically ongoing, A Prayer for Rain is the powerful and moving story of the Bhopal tragedy, one of the great corporate and environmental scandals of the last half-century. It dramatises the dependence of the local community on the chemical plant that will eventually cause catastrophe, and the series of oversights that led to an event that stands as a benchmark for corporate irresponsibility in the developing world.

Cast

Martin SheenWarren Anderson
Mischa BartonEva
Kal PennMotwani
Rajpal YadavDilip
Tannishtha ChatterjeeLeela

