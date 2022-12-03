A Prayer in the Dark

Not Available

The Hayworth family lives in a Quaker territory in up-state New York. The matriarch, Emily runs the local bank. Years before, she and her family took in troubled, young Jimmy Flood to protect him from his abusive father. Though one of Emily's grown daughters, Janet feels she did not belong in the quiet, devoutly religious community and left the Quakers, Emily believed that her family ties stayed strong. Real trouble comes to the family when Jimmy Flood returns to the house after busting out of prison with the help of Digby and Lester, and he takes Emily's family hostage in exchange for $4 million. If Emily fails to secure the money in time, her entire family will lose their lives. Determined to resolve the potentially deadly conflict in a peaceful manner, Emily calls an emergency meeting of the town friends to work out a solution and save her family.