A Priest's Confession

Sensitive young Father Daniel (Jimmy Fanz) is in a secret struggle to maintain his oath of celibacy as he finds himself falling for hot young parishioner Steven Lockwood (Tommy Defendi). Fearful and confused, the tormented priest seeks counseling from older Father O'Ryan (Boston Miles) who instead sends him an altar boy (Chase Young) to satisfy the younger priest's craving for men. More guilt-ridden than ever, Father Daniel goes home to visit his family and pray for divine guidance. But when he meets his sister's (Elexis Monroe) new fiancee, he's faced with a shocking realization - and not even the Lord can save him from temptation now.