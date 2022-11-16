A Prisoner In The Family

Not Available

Out of desperation, a woman has kept her mentally ill son under lock and key for over twenty years. This film offers a view of what some people in Mexico face, when a lack of information, support and resources leave them with no choice but to figure out a way to survive by any means necessary. The day to day lives of many Mexicans are directly tied to their socioeconomic status, and unfortunately our protagonists have been dealt a bitter hand. This documentary is a window into the pain, hurt and circumstances that led a mother to lock her son in a room in the backyard of the family’s house.