A Private Affair

A woman who has confronted the sour side of success finds love and discovers herself in this made-for-TV drama. Nikka (Vanessa Bell Calloway) is a writer who enjoys unexpected success with her first novel, but her brush with fame and fortune has a serious downside when she's threatened with legal action by the Internal Revenue Service for non-payment of taxes. Turning to her family and friends for help, Nikka's new life begins to fall apart, but she begins to develop a greater sense of herself in the process, and she decides to take a trip to Africa in hopes of coming to terms with her heritage.