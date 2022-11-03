A Private Scandal

Not Available

There is a sensational jewel robbery at the home of one of the leaders of the Boston Back Bay aristocracy, and a Count d'Alencourt is arrested on the basis of a long police record involving jewel thefts and later convicted. The story follows the activities of his accomplices who escape, led by Daniel Treve. Daniel and a gang-member hide out in a small Connecticut town, where Danny marries a local girl, Mary Gate, when her guardians try to railroad her in a reform school when she refuses to marry their son. She is the innocent means by which Danny gets the stolen jewels to New York. Danny tells her he only went through with the marriage to save her, and gives her money to live on until she can obtain a position. He them leaves New York determined to quit the rackets and make himself worthy of her. She then provides the way in which he can.