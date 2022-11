Not Available

15 year old Yemi Adeyemi (Damarea Ogbuewu) doesn't expect much when she returns home to her village home in Nigeria, where there isn't much to eat, or much to look forward to. Things change when an American tourist, Mrs.Rebecca (Kimberly Ann Klasnic ) gives her a chance to get an education in the United States. Yemi promises to come back to the village to grant a promise that she will always keep to her country. Some promises aren't as easy to keep as they seem.