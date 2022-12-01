A Pronuma bolyok története

Not Available

The film is a series of sketches in the genre of the happening, describing the state of mind of grass-roots intellectuals during the early 80s. In situation games, six people portray their environ-ment purely by the tools of the pantomime, in a visual, meta-communicative way. The absurdity of the world is shown in a fullness typical for the childhood world of the protagonist, a young teenage girl. This absurdity is just as much present in faceless bureaucracy, social deviation, atomisation, wars and the scenes of diplomacy fighting a perfect Babel, as it is there in the soon to disappear spheres of intimacy, i.e. scenes of love, family and leisure, interwind in each other. The scene of the leaf swarming with Pronuma clusters also proves the same.