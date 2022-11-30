A Propósito de Willer

Not Available

In this short, Willer’s poetic images and his voice dress the streets, the skies, the avenues. Here is Willer, the great poet and living legend of the sixties generation, in front of the camera, letting us into his universe, which Priscyla Bettim & Renato Coelho approach as a poetic encounter, in which experimental cinema becomes a powerful catalyst for his poetry. From an erotic and personal approach, the filmmakers give substance to what Willer states...or perhaps it’s the reverse: it is the images that coexist freely with the sound field of words and music.