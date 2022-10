Not Available

"I came across an old industrial film by Siemens on computer and their language. To better appreciate the film I first of all cut off the sound, I then took out the colours and reduced the speed. Slowly the very substance of the film emerged and I began to see the deep meditation that was hidden in the film. Finally I made a black and white copy of the material and let the images pulsate in a general breathing rhythm." —Jürgen Reble