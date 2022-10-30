A Punch to Revenge

Not Available

A crippled man with an invalid son, is so greedy that he forces his wife into prostitution. Then, he makes a deal with a crime boss to pull a big heist and invites his friends from China to help. Meanwhile, Miss Fan (Yukari Oshima), the social worker who attends to Eddy, takes a liking to police officer Peter Lee (Ben Lam). The heist goes awry, and the couple gets involved in bringing the bad guys to justice. A tale of betrayal and revenge, in which law prevails at a great personal cost of its agents.