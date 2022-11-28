A Queer City

Not Available

Three young drag artists navigate the rising drag scene in Norwich City, a place where their actions appear to be going unnoticed by the rest of the world. They open up about what their drag means to them and how by finding a welcoming group of people in Norwich with similar attitudes and camp sensibilities, they have been able to express their queerness and identities freely through performance and visual artistry. Despite sometimes finding it difficult to find their way as marginalised individuals, they have hopes for a future they plan on carving themselves as a close-knit new wave of creatives.