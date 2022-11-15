Not Available

Recorded in the shadow of the World Trade Center towers only months after their collapse, A QUESTION OF SUNLIGHT links 9/11 with the Holocaust, via “the telling of memories” by visual artist José Urbach, witness to both. José speaks almost magically, from childhood to the present, and anywhere in between. He was a Polish child born into the Holocaust, and as he watched the first plane smash into the World Trade Center from his kitchen window in lower Manhattan, he had a radical flashback, recalling the start of WWII. The irony is that he was in his mother’s belly that day – he was born six months later.