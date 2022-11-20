A Quiet Home

Not Available

The composer Berki András, in his co-tenancy noisy with the barking of dogs and the hullabaloo of children, is unable to compose the new song for his fiancée, the singer, although the premiere is near. He cannot believe his eyes as he sees the official decision that he will soon get an apartment on his own. Yet his joy is soon over. The pharmacist Ács Éva arrives with identical documents. The situation which evolves as a result of the new co-tenancy forces them to cover up things before their partners.