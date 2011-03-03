2011

A Quiet Life

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 2011

Studio

Acaba Produzioni

The story of a man who murdered thirty-two people, gained power, and then got afraid because too many people wanted to kill him. One August morning, he disappeared. For fifteen years, everyone believed him dead. Instead, he was living in a little hotel near Frankfurt, with a wife and a young German son. Then, when the trains filled with waste departed from Naples, the past climbed on board. This is the story of a man who, while trying to kill a chestnut tree with a copper nail, was grabbed from behind by his past. And was forced to settle the score.

Cast

Marco D'AmoreDiego
Francesco Di LevaEdoardo
Juliane KöhlerRenate
Alice DwyerDoris
Maurizio DonadoniClaudio
Ulrich CyranHalliday

View Full Cast >

Images