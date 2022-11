Not Available

They said it couldn't be done, but thanks to the ingenuity, labor and sheer will of the Chinese people, the Qinghai-Tibet Railway -- which runs from Beijing to Lhasa -- was completed in 2006. This Chinese import dramatizes that remarkable feat. Telling the story through the eyes of two generations of fictional railway workers, director Feng Xiaoning depicts the physical and environmental challenges of taking a train to the "roof of the world."