A Raposa da Deserta

This is the incredible story of the only inhabitant of the Desert Island, in the Algarve. Fernando Alves, 66, the Hemingway mustache, is a fisherman, a cook, a communicator and an inventor. He has lived alone on the island since 1981. This is a documentary about life, loneliness and friendship, about an alternative way of living outside major urban centers, in harmony with nature and with oneself. It is a film about a lonely man, generous and full of sense of humour that makes us question our own lives and routines. They call him "The Fox of the Desert".