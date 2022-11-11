A Reason to Live

Not Available

TV producer Da-hye lived through a miserable childhood. Her parents fought all the time and finally divorced. Da-hye then found her prince charming and was engaged to marry him. Then on a rainy night, the day before her birthday, Da-hye's friend Ji-seok calls and asks for a ride from her fiancé. When her fiance arrives, he finds out that Ji-seok has already gotten a ride from his sister Ji-min. As Da-hye's fiancé walks back to his car he is hit by a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then turns around and fatally runs over her fiance.