Ruth Eton (Ruth Etting), a singer with a traveling show troupe, is engaged to the troupe manager, Joe Grant (Edward Leiter), but when Ruth's younger sister, Laura (Wanda Perry) arrives, fickle Joe transfers his attentions and intentions to her. For the sake of her sister and the show, Ruth accepts her tough break philosophically, and sings "Why Did It Have To Be Me?"...because she is a real trouper.