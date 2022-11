Not Available

This program explores Reiki -- a Japanese spiritual practice for healing the mind, body and soul -- and how it can be used to unlock your subconscious knowledge of what it takes to achieve prosperity. Reiki expert Steve Murray teaches you how to unearth the power that's buried beneath layers of guilt, fear and anxiety. You'll also learn how to unleash the force of subliminal persuasion, create a prosperity plan and stay focused on your goals.