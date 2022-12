Not Available

Twenty year-old student Peter Fraiman falls asleep in 1975 a happy man, having asked his girlfriend to marry him. But when he wakes up it's 1995 he has a wife he doesn't recognise and two children. Unable to remember anything of the intervening twenty years, he feels he has jumped forwards in time. He goes in search of his former girlfriend and is forced to face the fact that he has become a person he never expected to be.