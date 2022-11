Not Available

500 years ago, Martin Luther triggered a seismic upheaval that rocked the western world-with an impact that continues to reverberate to this day. This entertaining new film follows the great adventure story of Luther's life, packed with political intrigue, kidnappings, secret hideouts, and life-or-death showdowns. At the same time, it's a story about the most important questions of life. "Who am I?" "What is my purpose?" "How do I get right with God?"