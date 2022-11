Not Available

Don Johnson driving through bricks, old men driven to profanity over balding cures, sacrificial awards given to the gods of the Macarena, impossibly strong seniors, pathetic attempts at inspiration, man saying “God is a blankety-blank fag”, WWF intervention starring a galaxy of stereotypes, grunge figure skaters, brainwashed teens, gay drifters, Sir Gary Coleman teaching safety in a lab coat, KISS on a kids show, religious freak outs and more..