A Robot Named Robot

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Clare Shanks, a normal school girl is forced to go into government protection after she witnesses the illegal sale of a mind drug in Moscow and the dealer is out for her blood. She lives with robotic security all around her until….. a mysterious robotic droid is sent to her by an unknown well wisher. She begins to befriend him after a rough beginning when odd software glitches begin happening. One night while the robot is standing guard while Clare sleeps, a strange and horrible thing happens.

Cast

